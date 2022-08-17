Arlo McKinley Announces 35-Date Fall Headlining Tour

Arlo McKinley is hitting the road this fall in support of his celebrated new album, This Mess We’re In.

The Ohio native's third studio album, which was released July 15 via Oh Boy Records, showcases McKinley's immeasurable talents as a both a lyricist and performer. His thoughtful, moving story-songs will take center stage during McKinley's upcoming headlining tour, which includes 35 newly-announced performances.

The trek kicks off today (Aug. 17) in Lakewood, Ohio and will stop at an array of cities across the U.S. through mid-November. McKinley's fall tour also includes performances at multiple music festivals, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots in Tennessee and Kentucky's Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival.

A full list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all shows are currently on sale and available via Arlo McKinley's official website.

Arlo McKinley's 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug. 17 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester

Aug. 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Ruin

Aug. 19 - Wellston, Mich. @ Hoxeyville Festival

Aug. 25 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. @ Hop Springs

Aug. 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack

Aug. 27 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night at George's Majestic Lounge

Aug. 28 - Springfield, Mo. @ Southbound Bar & Grill

Sept. 3 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Blues Festival

Sept. 4 - Frisco, Colo. @ Copper Mountain Resort*

Sept. 5 - Avon, Colo. @ Avon Performance Pavilion*

Sept. 9 - Morehead, Ky. @ Frankie's Plaza

Sept. 10 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots

Sept. 11 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots

Sept. 13 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby's All Right

Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Atwood's Tavern

Sept. 16 - Portland, Maine @ Portland House of Music

Sept. 17 - Burlington, Vt. @ Nectar's

Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Cafe

Sept. 21 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Hill Country Barbeque

Sept. 24 - Lewisburg, W.V. @ Healing Appalachia

Oct. 1 - Middlesboro, Ky. @ Cumberland Mtn Fall Festival

Oct. 7 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Overton Park Shell

Oct. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Hideout

Oct. 16 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon

Oct. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Oct. 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBk

Oct. 21 - Boulder, Colo. @ Velvet Elk Lounge

Oct. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

Oct. 23 - Frisco, Colo. @ 10Mile Music Hall

Oct. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 27 - Garden City (Boise), Idaho @ Visual Arts Collective

Oct. 29 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Remington Bar

Oct. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Lucky You Lounge

Nov. 3 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

Nov. 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

Nov. 5 - Bend, Ore. @ Volcanic Theatre

Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill

Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Gold-Diggers

Nov. 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues

Nov. 13 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet's