Arlo McKinley Announces 35-Date Fall Headlining Tour
Arlo McKinley is hitting the road this fall in support of his celebrated new album, This Mess We’re In.
The Ohio native's third studio album, which was released July 15 via Oh Boy Records, showcases McKinley's immeasurable talents as a both a lyricist and performer. His thoughtful, moving story-songs will take center stage during McKinley's upcoming headlining tour, which includes 35 newly-announced performances.
The trek kicks off today (Aug. 17) in Lakewood, Ohio and will stop at an array of cities across the U.S. through mid-November. McKinley's fall tour also includes performances at multiple music festivals, including Bristol Rhythm and Roots in Tennessee and Kentucky's Cumberland Mountain Fall Festival.
A full list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all shows are currently on sale and available via Arlo McKinley's official website.
Arlo McKinley's 2022 Tour Dates:
Aug. 17 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester
Aug. 18 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ The Ruin
Aug. 19 - Wellston, Mich. @ Hoxeyville Festival
Aug. 25 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. @ Hop Springs
Aug. 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack
Aug. 27 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ Fayetteville Roots Festival Late Night at George's Majestic Lounge
Aug. 28 - Springfield, Mo. @ Southbound Bar & Grill
Sept. 3 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Blues Festival
Sept. 4 - Frisco, Colo. @ Copper Mountain Resort*
Sept. 5 - Avon, Colo. @ Avon Performance Pavilion*
Sept. 9 - Morehead, Ky. @ Frankie's Plaza
Sept. 10 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots
Sept. 11 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm and Roots
Sept. 13 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Baby's All Right
Sept. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ Atwood's Tavern
Sept. 16 - Portland, Maine @ Portland House of Music
Sept. 17 - Burlington, Vt. @ Nectar's
Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Cafe
Sept. 21 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall
Sept. 22 - Washington, D.C. @ Hill Country Barbeque
Sept. 24 - Lewisburg, W.V. @ Healing Appalachia
Oct. 1 - Middlesboro, Ky. @ Cumberland Mtn Fall Festival
Oct. 7 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Overton Park Shell
Oct. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Hideout
Oct. 16 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon
Oct. 18 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
Oct. 19 - Des Moines, Iowa @ xBk
Oct. 21 - Boulder, Colo. @ Velvet Elk Lounge
Oct. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall
Oct. 23 - Frisco, Colo. @ 10Mile Music Hall
Oct. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Oct. 27 - Garden City (Boise), Idaho @ Visual Arts Collective
Oct. 29 - Whitefish, Mont. @ Remington Bar
Oct. 30 - Spokane, Wash. @ Lucky You Lounge
Nov. 3 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios
Nov. 4 - Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern
Nov. 5 - Bend, Ore. @ Volcanic Theatre
Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bottom of the Hill
Nov. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Gold-Diggers
Nov. 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues
Nov. 13 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet's