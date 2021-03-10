Who Is Arlo McKinley? 5 Things You Need to Know

Arlo McKinley has had a whirlwind few years.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native grew up a punk fan and later cut his teeth in several rootsier groups (including the Great Depression and Arlo McKinley and the Lonesome Sound) before landing a solo record deal with John Prine's Oh Boy Records. In 2020, the singer-songwriter issued the spare Americana LP Die Midwestern, featuring the kind of striking lyrics and meticulous arrangements that should appeal to Jason Isbell fans.

McKinley's well-deserved success is a long time coming. Here are five things to know about the up-and-comer:

