Amy Grant says her recovery from her recent open heart surgery is nothing short of a miracle.

“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” Grant wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday (June 14), alongside a series of pictures taken following her open heart surgery on June 3. “And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything.”

Grant filled fans in back in February that she would be having the surgery to help treat a condition called PAPVR, "a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart checkup," Grant's representative told People magazine following the surgery.

"Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better," her rep added. "We're praying for a full and easy recovery over the next days, weeks and months to come."

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) is a birth defect of the heart in which some of the veins bringing blood back from the lungs don’t connect to the left atrium as usual. Instead, some of them go to the heart by way of an abnormal (anomalous) connection.

“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” Grant explained of the recent series of events concerning her health. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday.”

“And now, 10 days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back just pushing me through," she added. "Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.”

In true Grant fashion, the Christian music singer and wife of Vince Gill also mentioned that her thoughts have been with all of those hurting while wrestling with everything from coronavirus (COVID-19) to racial tensions. "This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time," she said.

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now ... And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me," Grant continued. "Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and let’s turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other."