The surviving members of the Allman Brothers Band will reunite for a show in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary -- their first together since October of 2014. According to Rolling Stone, guitarists Derek Trucks and Warren Haynes will join drummer Jai Johnny "Jaimoe" Johanson, percussionist Marc Quinones and bassist Oteil Burbridge, along with keyboardist Reese Wynans, drummer Duane Trucks and former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell, for a final show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on March 10. Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts will not be in attendance, citing "prior commitments." Tickets for The Brothers: Celebrating 50 Years of the Allman Brothers Band are on sale Tuesday (Jan. 7) via Ticketmaster.

Congratulations are in order for Craig Wayne Boyd, who rang in 2020 with the birth of a healthy baby boy. The singer and former The Voice contestant's wife, Taylor Borland, gave birth to Boston James Boyd on Jan. 2. "[He] made us a family of six and we couldn’t be more excited!," Boyd writes on Instagram. Per CountryNow, Boston James joins big siblings Graydon Scott, Dakota Lynn and Jaxon.

Maren Morris will headline the Nashville Ballet's ritzy Ballet Ball gala in February. Set for Feb. 29 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the Ballet Ball is an invite-only event that raises funds to support the Nashville Ballet's work in bringing "educational dance programming to youth and families in underserved Middle Tennessee counties," according to the Tennessean. Nashville-based up-and-comer Rayland Baxter is also set to perform during the Ballet Ball.