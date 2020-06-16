Three reality show favorites have teamed to form a country trio. Craig Wayne Boyd, Casey James and Adam Wakefield are now Texas Hill, and together, they've released a single called "Darkest Sky."

The below music video for the acoustic ballad of hope was filmed in the studio and from each singer's home amid social distancing. James (a third-place finisher on Season 9 of American Idol) starts on lead and acoustic guitar, with Wakefield (runner-up during Season 10 of The Voice) hovering over piano. Boyd (winner of Season 7 of The Voice) joins on stand-up bass as all three men layer harmonies for the first chorus.

"There's a little bit of light in the darkest sky / It'll shine on down if you give it time / Ain't long gone it's just hard to find / There's a little big of light in the darkest sky," they sing at the chorus.

A press release indicates that all three will share lead vocals, as each brings a unique sound to the band. They first teamed up and started to perform with each other in 2019. They’ve written dozens of songs together with plans on a late summer EP release.

While James and Boyd are from Texas, the New Hampshire-raised Wakefield once lived on Texas Hill Road. He notes to Billboard that his brother was once in a band called Texas Hill that broke up, and his brother died before they could use that name together. This project is a nice way to keep his memory alive.

Ryan Beaver, Mike Walker and James LeBlanc wrote “Darkest Sky.”