Aaron Lee Tasjan Returns to the Road With a Run of Fall 2021 Tour Dates

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron Lee Tasjan has announced a string of new tour dates. On Wednesday (Aug. 18), the singer-songwriter announced his Fall 2021 trek, which includes headlining dates as well as his engagements opening for Todd Snider.

Tasjan's tour schedule kicks off on Aug. 19 in Macon, Ga., and will continue through mid-November, ultimately wrapping with a performance in Lexington, Ky. Joining him on tour will be Nashville-based performer Tristen.

"I've been waiting for a year to be back out doing the thing I love the most," Tasjan marvels. "I can feel how much this moment means to me on a molecular level. People are experiencing such a wide range of feelings from moment to moment these days. Only live music can speak to such a complex palate of emotion in a way that makes us feel seen and lifts the weight of carrying heavy burdens."

Tasjan's upcoming shows will provide a live backdrop for the singer's latest album, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!, which he put out back in February. His fourth -- and, perhaps, most personal -- studio album to date, the project is an inward-facing reflection on queerness, self-acceptance and both personal and musical growth. Since its release, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! has caught the ears of both Americana-leaning fans and those in the pop-rock community, with the notable inclusion of Elton John, who invited Tasjan to join him in conversation about the album on a May 2021 episode of his Rocket Hour podcast.

Among Tasjan's listed tour dates is a two-night stand at the Americana Music Association's Honors & Awards in Nashville. He's booked to play as part of the event's all-star house band.

Aaron Lee Tasjan, Fall 2021 Tour Dates:

Aug. 19 -- Macon, Ga. @ Capitol Theatre*

Aug. 20 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse*

Aug. 22 -- Hopewell, Va. @ The Beacon Theatre*

Aug. 23 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Music Box*

Aug. 25 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Century Theater*

Aug. 26 -- Nelsonville, Ohio @ Stuart’s Opera House*

Aug. 27 -- State College, Pa. @ The State Theatre*

Aug. 28 -- Mckees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre*

Aug. 29 -- Freehold, N.J. @ Concerts in the Studio

Aug. 30 -- New York City @ Gramercy Theatre*

Aug. 31 - Alexandria, Va. - The Birchmere*

Sept. 1 -- Winston-Salem, N.C. @ The Ramkat*

Sept. 3 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre*

Sept. 4 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ McGlohon Theater*

Sept. 5 -- Charleston, S.C. @ The Charleston Music Hall*

Sept. 10 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ The Outpost

Sept. 18 -- Granville, Ohio @ Ohiolina Music Festival

Sept. 21-22 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Americana Music Association Honors & Awards

Oct. 9 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ Artsplosure Festival

Nov. 4 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle+

Nov. 7 -- Baltimore, Md. @ Club 603

Nov. 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall+

Nov. 16 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Schubas Tavern+

Nov. 17 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba+

Nov. 18 -- Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl+

* opening for Todd Snider

+ Tristen opening