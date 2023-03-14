Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson + More to Perform at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Six new artists have been added to this year's roster of performers at the 2023 CMT Awards.

Lainey Wilson, who earned the most nominations out of any artist at this year's awards, will take the stage to perform her recent radio hit "Heart Like a Truck." Blake Shelton will perform for the first time in five years for a rendition of his current single "No Body," while Cody Johnson will return after a groundbreaking year to share his powerfully vulnerable track "Human."

Kelsea Ballerini, who is still fresh off the headline-making surprise release of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP, is also set to take the stage, as well as 9-time award winner Keith Urban and 10-time nominee Carly Pearce.

These six country hitmakers join the previously announced performers Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown, who will be joined by his wife, Katelyn Brown, for a very special duet.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday, April 2, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the ceremony will begin at 8 PM ET and will be available to watch live on CBS or streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+. You can see a full list of this year's nominees here.