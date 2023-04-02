2023 CMT Music Awards: The Winners List

The 2023 CMT Music Awards are airing tonight (April 2) on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+ live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas beginning at 8PM ET.

Zac Brown Band were early winners in the night, taking home the award in the Group/Duo Video of the Year category for "Out in the Middle," while Jelly Roll's version of "Son of a Sinner" from CMT All Access earned him the trophy for CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

A full list of 2023 CMT Music Awards winners and nominees is below.

2023 CMT Music Awards Nominees and Winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood, "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck" -- WINNER

Maren Morris, "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert, "Actin' Up"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner" -- WINNER

Kane Brown, "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay, "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A, "Summer State of Mind"

Little Big Town, "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee, "Take My Name"

The War & Treaty, "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band, "Out in the Middle” -- WINNER

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna, "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan, "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter, "Pickup"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" -- WINNER

Morgan Wade, "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy, "Found It In You"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman, "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent, "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean, "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner" -- WINNER

Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King ft. Dierks Bentley, "Worth a Shot"

Hardy ft. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" -- WINNER

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt, "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Midland ft. Jon Pardi, "Longneck Way to Go"

Russell Dickerson ft. Jake Scott, "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton, "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton, "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards) -- WINNER

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker, "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce, "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds, "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile, "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett, "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young, "Gettin’ You Home" (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress, "Wishful Drinking" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT All Access) -- WINNER

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery, "Damn Strait" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)