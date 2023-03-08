This year's roster of CMT Music Awards nominees has been revealed.

Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 list with four nominations, including Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck." Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown follow just behind Wilson with three nominations each.

This year's list of honorees also includes 21 first-time nominees, including Lukas Nelson, Charley Crockett, The War & Treaty and Morgan Wade. Wynonna Judd is another first-time nominee, who is recognized for her final public performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" with her mother, Naomi, at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, along with her rendition of "The Rose" alongside Brandi Carlile from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will be held Sunday, April 2 and broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, beginning at 8 PM ET. The ceremony, co-hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini, will be available to stream live and on-demand via Paramount+. All winners will be selected by fan voting, which is currently open at CMT.com.

2023 CMT Music Awards Nominees:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark & Pillbox Patti, "Bonfire at Tina's"

Blake Shelton, "No Body"

Carrie Underwood, "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Elle King ft. Dierks Bentley, "Worth a Shot"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Jimmie Allen, "Down Home"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

Little Big Town, "Rich Man"

Luke Bryan, "Country On"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

Walker Hayes, "AA"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do"

Carrie Underwood, "Ghost Story"

Gabby Barrett, "Pick Me Up"

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst"

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck"

Maren Morris, "Humble Quest"

Miranda Lambert, "Actin' Up"

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman, "Rock and a Hard Place"

Cody Johnson, "Human"

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina"

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner"

Kane Brown, "Like I Love Country Music"

Luke Combs, "The Kind of Love We Make"

Morgan Wallen, "Wasted on You"

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay, "You (Performance Video)"

Lady A, "Summer State of Mind"

Little Big Town, "Hell Yeah"

Parmalee, "Take My Name"

The War & Treaty, "That's How Love Is Made"

Zac Brown Band, "Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna, "Narcissist"

Kylie Morgan, "If He Wanted To He Would"

MacKenzie Porter, "Pickup"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Morgan Wade, "Wilder Days"

Tiera Kennedy, "Found It In You"

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman, "Fall In Love"

Corey Kent, "Wild as Her"

Drake Milligan, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do"

Jackson Dean, "Don't Come Lookin'"

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner"

Nate Smith, "Whiskey on You"

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King ft. Dierks Bentley, "Worth a Shot"

HARDY ft. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck"

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt, "Wishful Drinking"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Midland ft. Jon Pardi, "Longneck Way to Go"

Russell Dickerson ft. Jake Scott, "She Likes It"

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton, "Colors" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Chris Stapleton, "Whenever You Come Around" (from CMT Giants: Vince Gill)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can’t" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Darius Rucker, "Let Her Cry" (from CMT Storytellers)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, "Lay Me Down" (from Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn)

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce, "One Way Ticket" (from CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends)

The Judds, "Love Can Build A Bridge" (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile, "The Rose" (from Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett, "Time of the Cottonwood Trees" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Chris Young, "Gettin’ You Home" (from CMT Stages)

Ingrid Andress, "Wishful Drinking" (from CMT Studio Sessions)

Jelly Roll, "Son of a Sinner" (from CMT All Access)

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (from CMT Viral To Verified)

Scotty McCreery, "Damn Strait" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)