2023 ACM Awards Nominations Revealed: The Full List

Hardy is the most nominated artist at the 2023 ACM Awards with a whopping seven nominations. He earns nominations in both songwriter and artists categories, including three nods for "Wait in the Truck," his duet with Lainey Wilson.

Hot on Hardy's heels is Wilson, with six nominations. Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell are also heavy hitters, with five nominations apiece. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert and many more.

Jordan Davis is up in only one category, but it's a big one: The "Buy Dirt" star is nominated for Male Artist of the Year for the first time. Another fresh-faced act is The War and Treaty, who are contenders in the Duo of the Year category for the 2023 ceremony. Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn is also a first-time nominee with three nods, all of which are for "Thank God," her duet with her country superstar husband.

The nominees for the 58th ACM Awards were announced on Thursday morning (Apr. 13). The first round of nominations was announced on-air on The Bobby Bones Show, marking the first time the radio show has ever broken the big news. It was one of several firsts for the ACMs in 2023. Other firsts a co-host: Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will co-host the show, marking Brooks' first time co-hosting the ACMs — or any major country music awards show in general. Parton's old hat at the gig: She co-hosted the 2022 ACM Awards with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

After her name was called on-air in the nominees announcement, Lambert called into The Bobby Bones Show to reflect on her Album of the Year nomination for her latest project, Palomino.

"That was good morning coffee news," the singer jokes.

"I've never written a record kind of concept-y [before Palomino.] It's not a concept record but it definitely has a common thread to it and ... covers the whole map of the United States," she added. "We were writing with a purpose to meet these people and go through this storyline."

Also on hand to discuss his nomination was Davis, who said he was "pacing around my kitchen like an idiot" after being nominated in the Male Artist of the Year category for the very first time.

"I did not expect to be in this category," Davis admits. "It definitely feels like a step. Tough to think back on where we started and that we're now up for Male Artist of the Year ... I was going [to the ACMs[ either way because my family's all in Dallas, but I was kinda expecting to just go and hang out."

The 2023 ACM Awards will move to the Dallas, Texas area after a long-running stint of airing from Nashville. For the second consecutive year, the show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The ACMs are set for May 11, 2023.

2023 ACM Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Heart Like a Truck," Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally, Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville)

"She Had Me at Heads Carolina," Cole Swindell (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

"Thank God," Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

"'Til You Can't," Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music)

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producer: John Osborne, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Luke Combs, Growin' Up (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Record Company-Label: Columbia Records)

Miranda Lambert, Palomino (Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves, Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Jon Pardi, Mr. Saturday Night (Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville)

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

Ernest

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Morgan Wallen, "Sand in My Boots" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy, Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing)

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols, Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WCMusic Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers, Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair, Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing)

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton, Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp)

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny, "At the End of a Bar" (Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff, Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You" (Producer: Zach Crowell, Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records)

Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Kelsea Ballerini, "Heartfirst" (Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry, Director: P Tracy)

Cole Swindell, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" ( Producer: Troy Jackson, Director: Spidey Smith)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Producer: Luke Arreguin, Director: Alex Alvga)

Cody Johnson, "'Til You Can't" (Producer: Maddy Hayes, Director: Dustin Haney)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Producer: Inkwell Productions, Director: Justin Clough)

Carly Pearce, "What He Didn't Do" (Producer: Ryan Byrd, Director: Alexa Campbell)

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Ernest

Hardy

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps