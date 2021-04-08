Gabby Barrett Leads Country’s 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

Gabby Barrett is the 2021 ACM New Female Artist of the Year, and she's also the leading country nominee at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The singer and former American Idol contestant earned four nominations at the upcoming all-genre awards show.

Barrett's 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations come in the categories of Collaboration of the Year, Country Song of the Year, Best New Country Artist and Best Lyrics. Her Country Song of the Year nod is for her debut single, "I Hope," and her Collaboration of the Year and Best Lyrics nominations are for a collaborative version of that song, featuring pop singer Charlie Puth.

In addition to Barrett, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Blake Shelton are among the artists with multiple 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations. Dan + Shay are up in the all-genre Best Duo/Group of the Year category, against BTS, Maroon 5 and more, while country songwriter Ashley Gorley is nominated for Songwriter of the Year.

Additionally, country-turned-pop Taylor Swift is nominated in the Female Artist of the Year and Best Fan Army categories. A complete list of the country-specific 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards categories is below.

Voting for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' fan-voted categories will close at 11:59PM ET on May 19. Fans can vote on Twitter or online; visit iHeartRadio.com for the details.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set for May 27, when they'll air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., at 8PM ET. Fox will broadcast the awards show on TV, and iHeartMedia's radio stations and the iHeartRadio app will carry the radio broadcast as well. Additional details, including a host and performers, have yet to be announced.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Nominees

Country Song of the Year

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett

"Nobody But You," Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

"One Margarita," Luke Bryan

"The Bones," Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

Hardy

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

10 Things to Know About Gabby Barrett: