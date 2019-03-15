Garth Brooks was named the Artist of the Decade at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night (March 14). The country superstar celebrated with a medley of hits and a short acceptance speech thanking "the people, the music and God himself."

Brooks' performance included the choruses of his hits "Callin' Baton Rouge," "Ask Me How I Know," "The Thunder Rolls" and, of course, "Friends in Low Places." Actor Chris Pratt -- a massive Brooks fan -- even got to sing a line of the latter song!

Before Brooks took the stage, a video montage following him on the road played; the clips showed him onstage and interacting with fans during both his recent shows and his tours in the '90s. Pratt introduced Brooks, calling the artist "my hero" and noting that Brooks' music has been "the soundtrack to my life."

Brooks is the first artist to receive the iHeartRadio Music Awards' Artist of the Decade honor. The awards ceremony aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., on Fox.