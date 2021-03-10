The 2021 Grammy Awards are coming up soon, and some of the best and brightest artists in country and Americana music will be involved in the broadcast on what's billed every year as Music's Biggest Night.

Some of the biggest stars and hottest emerging artists in country music and its related genres have scored Grammy Awards nominations in 2021, with Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark all earning multiple nominations. Mickey Guyton, meanwhile, is nominated for the first time in the category of Best Country Solo Performance, and hers is an historic nod for Black women.

A number of other country acts are also nominated in genre-specific categories, but Andress is the only country artist nominated in the all-genre categories, having landed a nod for Best New Artist. Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift also earned nominations in various pop and all-genre categories for songs from her Folklore album.

Country stars are also among the performers announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Read on to get all of the details of the ceremony.

When and Where are the 2021 Grammy Awards?

The televised portion of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8PM ET on Sunday, March 14, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Earlier in the day, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live online.

As in years' past, the 2021 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. However, this year's event will include an extremely limited audience and will abide by COVID-19 pandemic-related guidelines. The 2021 Grammys, in fact, were originally scheduled for Jan. 31 before being pushed to mid-March due to the pandemic.

Who Is Nominated at the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Miranda Lambert leads the country Grammy Awards nominees in three categories in 2021: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. Old Dominion, Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town and Brandy Clark, meanwhile, have earned two nominations each in the country categories.

A full list of country and Americana 2021 Grammy Awards nominees is available here. Here's a quick primer on how Grammy Awards voting works, too.

Who Is Performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Lambert, Guyton, Brandi Carlile and Maren Morris all represent country music in the 2021 Grammy Awards performance lineup. Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard — a solo artist and the lead singer of Alabama Shakes — and Austin-based psychedelic soul band Black Pumas are also performing during the show.

The 2021 Grammy Awards performers lineup also includes rapper Cardi B, indie-pop star Billie Eilish, sister trio Haim, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, rapper Post Malone, former One Direction member Harry Styles and others. A number of artists will also perform during the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which will stream online prior to the televised Grammy Awards ceremony.

It's not yet fully clear how and where those performances will take place, though 2021 Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah says the performances have been designed to resemble a music festival. For her part, Morris has revealed that she's collaborating with John Mayer for her performance.

Who Is Presenting at the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Per a press release from the Recording Academy, the presenter roles usually filled by a variety of celebrities will instead be filled by box office managers, bartenders and other staff from a variety of small music venues around the country. Workers from Nashville's Station Inn will be among the presenters, who will also come from Los Angeles' Troubadour and Hotel Cafe, and New York City's Apollo Theater.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

5 Snubs, 4 Surprises + 1 Historic Moment From the 2021 Grammy Nominations: