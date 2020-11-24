Nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday (Nov. 24), with Ingrid Andress as the only country act nominated in the four General Field categories. In addition to nods in two country-specific categories, the rising star is also a Best New Artist nominee.

Andress also picked up Best Country Album and Best Country Song nominations, for her debut album Lady Like and its No. 1 single "More Hearts Than Mine," respectively. A full list of country-, Americana-, folk- and bluegrass-focused 2021 Grammy Awards categories, as well as other categories featuring country and Americana nominees, is below.

2021 Grammy Awards nominations were announced via a livestream event emceed by Recording Academy President and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. Country artist Mickey Guyton -- a Best Country Solo Performance nominee -- pop singer Dua Lipa, Christian singer Lauren Daigle, CBS This Morning host Gayle King and others also helped share the news.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS on Jan. 31 beginning at 8PM ET, with The Daily Show's Trevor Noah as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day, beginning at 3PM ET and will stream online.

2021 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Nominees

Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories

Best Country Album

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

"The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"Crowded Table," Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)

"Some People Do," Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Stick That in Your Country Song," Eric Church

"Who You Thought I Was," Brandy Clark

"When My Amy Prays," Vince Gill

"Black Like Me," Mickey Guyton

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"All Night," Brothers Osborne

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

"Ocean," Lady A

"Sugar Coat," Little Big Town

"Some People Do," Old Dominion

Best Americana Album

Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms of Messenger, Hiss Golden Messenger

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado, Marcus King

Good Souls, Better Angels, Lucinda Williams

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Cabin," Laura Rodgers and Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)

"Ceiling to the Floor," Sierra Hull and Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)

"Hometown," Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)

"I Remember Everything," Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

"Man Without a Soul," Tom Overby and Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)

Best American Roots Performance

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Deep in Love," Bonny Light Horseman

"Short and Sweet," Brittany Howard

"I'll Be Gone," Norah John and Mavis Staples

"I Remember Everything," John Prine

Best Bluegrass Album

Man on Fire, Danny Barnes

To Live in Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz

North Carolina Songbook, Steep Canyon Rangers

Home, Billy Strings

The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

Song for Our Daughter, Laura Marling

Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters

All the Good Times, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Album of the Year

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, Haim

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Black Parade," Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim "Kaydence" Krysiuk and Rickie "Caso" Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"The Box," Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

"Cardigan," Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Circles," Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

"Don't Start Now," Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"I Can't Breathe," Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"If The World Was Ending," Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Record of the Year

"Black Parade," Beyoncé

"Colors," Black Pumas

"Rockstar," DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Circles," Post Malone

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

Best Rock Album

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Rock Song

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

"Lost in Yesterday," Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

"Not," Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

"Shameika," Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

"Stay High," Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Performance

"Shameika," Fiona Apple

"Not," Big Thief

"Kyoto," Phoebe Bridgers

"The Steps," Haim

"Stay High," Brittany Howard

"Daylight," Grace Potter

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Hward

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

Best R&B Performance

"Lightning & Thunder," Jehne Aiko feat. John Legend

"Black Parade," Beyonce

"All I Need," Jacob Collier feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

"Goat Head," Brittany Howard

"See Me," Emily King

Best Pop Vocal Album

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Yummy," Justin Bieber

"Say So," Doja Cat

"Everything I Wanted," Billie Eilish

"Don't Start Now," Dua Lipa

"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles

"Cardigan," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

"Intentions," Justin Bieber feat. Quavo

"Dynamite," BTS

"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

"Exile," Taylor Swift feat. Bon Iver

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

"The Blessing (Live)," Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship

"Sunday Morning," Lecrae feat. Kirk Franklin

"Holy Water," We the Kingdom

"Famous For (I Believe)," Tauren Wells feat. Jenn Johnson

"There Was Jesus," Zac Williams and Dolly Parton

Best Music Film

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZ Top

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"Beautiful Ghosts," Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Carried Me With You," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

"Into the Unknown," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel and Aurora)

"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas Baird O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Stand Up," Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)

Best Album Notes

At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines From the Studio, 1894-1926 (Various Artists)

The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974 (Various Artists)

Dead Man's Pop (The Replacements)

The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us From Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business (Various Artists)

Out of a Clear Blue Sky (Nat Brusiloff)

Best Historical Album

Celebrated, 1985-1896, Unique Quartet

Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole

It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers

1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince

Souvenir, Orchestra Manoeuvres in the Dark

Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Bela Fleck

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow, Devon Gilfillian

Expectations, Katie Pruitt

Hyperspace, Beck

Jaime, Brittany Howard

25 Tripes, Sierra Hull

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt