Maren Morris Reveals John Mayer Collaboration for 2021 Grammy Awards

Maren Morris' performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards will be a dream come true. John Mayer is set to join the "The Bones" singer live onstage in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 14).

While it's not clear what song the pair will perform, a picture posted to Morris' Instagram Stories confirms the collab. The two appear together, masked backstage; she's holding the phone for a selfie-style snap as he sits with arms folded.

"We'll see you at the Grammys," she writes, tagging Mayer's Instagram page. The Wednesday morning post confirms photos of a duet that were released on Tuesday night (March 9).

Instagram/MarenMorris

"The Bones" is nominated in the Best Country Song category. If Morris wins, it would be her second Grammy win in 11 lifetime nominations, following a win for "My Church" in 2017. She's performed at the Grammys on two other occasions and been nominated every year she's been active as an artist on Sony Music Nashville.

In 2019, Morris was nominated for five awards and met Mayer backstage for a photo opp. Since then, she's talked about how pairing with him is high on her bucket list.

John Shearer, Getty Images

Other country performers at the 2021 Grammy Awards will include Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton and Brandi Carlile, and while few details about which songs everyone is performing have been revealed, rehearsal pictures offer some clues. Little Big Town, Ingrid Andress and Old Dominion are among the artists with multiple nominations.

"The Bones" is a song from 2020 that Morris recorded with Hozier for a more mainstream release. It spent more than 20 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

5 Snubs, 4 Surprises + 1 Historic Moment From the 2021 Grammy Nominations: