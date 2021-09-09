2021 CMA Awards: Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Are the Most-Nominated Artists

Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the two most-nominated artists at the 2021 CMA Awards. Both men are competing in five categories — the exact same five categories, funny enough.

Church — the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year — and Stapleton are both nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards. Stapleton earns two additional nods as producer in Album of the Year, for 2020's Starting Over, and Single of the Year, for that album's title track, technically putting him just ahead of Church in the list of this year's most-nominated artists.

The other artists with multiple 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young. That's only 10 artists in total with multiple nods this year, and if that number seems low, that's because it is, comparatively: In 2020, 18 artists received multiple CMA Awards nominations, while in 2019, 15 artists did.

Keep reading to learn more about each of the 2021 CMA Awards' multi-nominees. In addition to those listed below, producer and mix engineer Joy Moi is nominated in both capacities in Album of the Year, and producer Jimmy Robbins received two nominations: one for Album of the Year and one for Musical Event of the Year.

The 2021 CMA Awards are set for Nov. 10 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. A host or co-hosts for the show have not yet been announced.

