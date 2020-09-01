Which Artists Have the Most 2020 CMA Awards Nominations?

Miranda Lambert leads the list CMA Awards nominees in 2020. The country superstar scored seven nominations this year -- the most of any artist -- but several others aren't far behind her.

Second to Lambert in the list of artists with the most 2020 CMA Awards nominations is Luke Combs, who notched six nods, including one for Entertainer of the Year. As a duo, Dan + Shay have four noms this year, but Dan Smyers earned two more as producer, tying him with Combs.

Just behind Combs and Smyers, with five 2020 CMA Awards nominations, is Maren Morris. More than a dozen others earned multiple nods as well:

Three producers also earned multiple 2020 CMA Awards nominations: Jay Joyce, Greg Kurstin and Scott Moffatt. Joyce has five nominations at this year's awards: two Album of the Year nods as producer, a Single of the Year nomination as both producer and mix engineer and a Musical Event of the Year nom as producer. Kurstin earned three nominations for his work with Maren Morris -- Single of the Year as both producer and mix engineer and Musical Event of the Year as producer -- while Moffatt has an Album of the Year and a Single of the Year nomination as producer.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live on ABC on Nov. 11. A host or co-hosts for the show have not yet been announced.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood's CMA Awards Transformation