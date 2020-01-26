The 2020 Grammy Awards brought the biggest stars in country music to Los Angeles, Calif.'s Staples Center for Music's Biggest Night. Country fans tuning into the all-genre awards show saw Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and more onstage throughout the three-and-a-half-hour event.

Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani shared the 2020 Grammy Awards stage for a performance of their duet "Nobody But You," while Twain, Keith Urban and Little Big Town all served as presenters during the show. Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker -- multi-Grammy Awards winners on Sunday night (Jan. 26) -- also performed during the televised ceremony.

Want to see what other familiar faces showed up on the 2020 Grammy Awards stage? Flip through the photo gallery below to see all the awards show action.