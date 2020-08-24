Not even a global pandemic can stop love. Although numerous country artists have had their original plans for marriage proposals or weddings thrown off by COVID-19 quarantines and shutdowns in 2020, they've still managed to take the next steps in their relationships.

Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye wed her fiance, songwriter and producer Josh Kerr, well before virus-related shutdowns began in the United States, but Luke Combs and fiancee Nicole Hocking had to adjust their wedding plans to something much smaller, but just as romantic, due to the pandemic. Country icon Dwight Yoakam, meanwhile, got married in March, just as the virus was creeping into America, but kept his nuptials a secret for two months, until sharing the news in early May.

Plenty of country singers have said "Yes!" to marriage proposals this year, too. Abby Anderson, Hailey Whitters, Drew Baldridge and more will all soon be headed down the aisle.

Read on to learn who else is big-time in love in 2020: