Fifty years ago, ace songwriter Kris Kristofferson, former rock ‘n’ roller Conway Twitty and gifted vocalists Lynn Anderson and Susan Raye joined such established stars as Johnny Cash, Buck Owens, Dolly Parton, Ray Price, Charley Pride, Tammy Wynette and Porter Wagoner as the early '70s' brightest stars.

The following rundown of those artists’ best work of 1970 will start to read like a celebration of Kristofferson’s earliest contributions to the great American songbook. That’s not without just cause; he was that great, and his songs were that ever-present on radio and television airwaves.

Check out the following 10 classic country albums