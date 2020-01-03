10 Country Albums Turning 10 in 2020

Ten years ago, Taylor Swift was putting the finishing touches on her run atop country music while a couple of trios, the Band Perry and Lady Antebellum, vied to replace her as fans' best pop-friendly, woman-fronted option.

Concurrently, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney positioned themselves for huge decades, and Easton Corbin, Jamey Johnson and Chely Wright served up neo-traditional country songs and singer-songwriter confessionals for fans uninterested in the mainstream.

For a broader view of country music's earliest stars of the '10s, and alternatives that predate the ongoing Americana boom, rediscover these 10 albums that are turning 10 years old in 2020.

