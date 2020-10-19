2020 CMT Music Awards: Everything You Need to Know

In a usual year, by now, the CMT Music Awards would be four months in the rearview mirror -- but, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 awards show is still a few days away.

The event will look a bit different this year, as social distancing is still recommended in light of the pandemic: Much of the event has been pre-taped, but the show's three -- yes, three! -- co-hosts will still have some live duties on the big night.

Keep reading for all the details on the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

When and Where Are the 2020 CMT Music Awards?

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are set for Oct. 21, postponed from June 3 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The event usually takes place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, but this year, performances have been pre-taped, the Tennessean reports, at Bicentennial Park in downtown Nashville; Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tenn.; Ruskin Cave in Dickson County and the Estate at Cherokee Dock, a Wilson County events space that is Reba McEntire's former home.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air that night at 8PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land.

Who's Hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards?

Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and actor Sarah Hyland will co-host the 2020 CMT Music Awards. CMT originally stated that there would be a fourth co-host, but that plan has changed. While much of this year's show has been pre-taped, the hosts will be live with the night's winners.

Who's Nominated and Who's Going to Win at the 2020 CMT Music Music Awards?

McBryde and Dan + Shay are among the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett: They each earned three nominations originally, with Combs and Rhett each earning fourth nominations when CMT announced Quarantine Video of the Year nominees on Oct. 16. Ten artists -- including Tanya Tucker -- are first-time nominees, per a press release, while the Chicks have their first nod at the show since 2007.

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted show.

Who's Performing at the 2020 CMT Music Awards?

Nearly two dozen artists will perform during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett and Morgan Wallen will all take the stage; as will Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, and Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn. Country newcomers Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will be performing from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Who's Presenting at the 2020 CMT Music Awards?

Taylor Swift will serve as a presenter during the 2020 CMT Music Awards, CMT announced on Oct. 16. Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas and Tanya Tucker will also each fill that role throughout the event.

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced showrunners to upend their traditional plans for the CMT Music Awards, it did allow them to land some big names as presenters this year. “If we weren’t in a pandemic and we had movie stars sending in videotaped presentations, that’s not ideal. But everyone’s doing that now. It’s made more people available to us as presenters,” CMT Music Awards Executive Producer John Hamlin tells the Tennessean.