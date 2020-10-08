Kane Brown will co-host the 2020 CMT Music Awards, the television network announced on Thursday (Oct. 8). The country star is one of four celebrities scheduled to anchor this year's awards show on Oct. 21.

In addition to Brown, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has been announced as a 2020 CMT Music Awards co-host. Both are first-time hosts of the event. Their two other co-hosts will be revealed at a later date.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate. I have so many great memories of the show, from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage," shares Brown, a two-time 2020 CMT Music Awards nominee who will also perform during the show, in a press release. "I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year.”

Adds Hyland, "I’m so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for."

In addition to Brown, Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green, Travis Denning, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and Luke Bryan will all perform during the 2020 CMT Music Awards, with more performers to be announced at a later date. McBryde and Dan + Shay are among the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett.

Nominees for the fan-voted show were announced on Sept. 23. Voting for each category is open now at CMT.com.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Performances will be taking place outside around Nashville.