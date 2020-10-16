Ashley McBryde is the third and final co-host of the 2020 CMT Music Awards, CMT announced on Friday (Oct. 16).

McBryde, the 2019 CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year award winner, will lead this year's show along with fellow artist Kane Brown and actor Sarah Hyland. CMT originally stated that there would be a fourth co-host, but that plan has changed. McBryde and Brown are also scheduled to perform during the event.

“I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time. Luckily, it’s not all about me -- it’s about celebrating badass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them," McBryde, one of the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, shares in a press release. "I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past, and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

CMT also announced presenters for the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Friday. Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker and Taylor Swift will each fill that role at times throughout the show.

In addition to McBryde and Brown, Sam Hunt, Shania Twain, Gabby Barrett, Morgan Wallen, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Ingrid Andress, Hardy, Caylee Hammack, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are all performing during the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Additionally, viewers can expect collaborations from Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus, and Luke Combs and Brooks & Dunn.

Nominees for the fan-voted 2020 CMT Music Awards were announced on Sept. 23, and voting for each category is open now at CMT.com. The event was rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land and feature, per a press release, "epic outdoor performances in and around Music City."