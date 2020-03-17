2020 Billboard Music Awards Postponed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are being postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Billboard announced the news on Tuesday (March 17), the latest in a long string of postponements, cancellations and closures related to the spread of the virus.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards were set to air live from Las Vegas, Nev., on NBC on April 29, with Kelly Clarkson returning as the show's host. However, "[i]n accordance with the current guidelines set forth by national and local health officials and in order to ensure the health and safety of our artists, fans, guests and staff -- we are postponing the Billboard Music Awards," a statement explains.

"For more than two decades, the Billboard Music Awards has honored the best in music based on the Billboard charts, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible artists who topped those charts over the last year," the statement continues. Both a new date and venue for the awards show are forthcoming.

No nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards have yet been announced.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 167,000 cases of the disease and 6,440 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 15. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 3,487 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 deaths as of March 16.

Within country music, artists are doing their part by either postponing or canceling both concerts and entire tours, while festival organizers are both rescheduling and canceling springtime events. Among others, the annual Stagecoach festival, usually held in April, will now take place in October, while Zac Brown Band have chosen to delay the remainder of their springtime tour dates. On Sunday, the Academy of Country Music announced the postponement of the 2020 ACM Awards.