Top 10 Zach Bryan Songs

When 27-year-old Zach Bryan first started releasing music, he was serving in the U.S. Navy. In his spare time, he began writing songs, recording them on iPhones and uploading them to YouTube to share with friends.

Bryan's rough-cut DIY songs found a ravenous audience online without any backing from Nashville or a record label. When Bryan uploaded a video of himself performing his song "Heading South" in 2019 out behind the Navy barracks, it unexpectedly went viral and gained millions of views.

Still, Bryan followed the path of a true indie artist. He recorded his debut album, DeAnn, in an Airbnb with his friends. The record was dedicated to (and named after) his late mother Annette DeAnn Bryan. On DeAnn, Bryan introduced himself as a poet's songwriter. Several tracks from the album were picked up by Yellowstone, which further fueled Bryan's popularity.

In 2020, Bryan released his follow-up album, Elisabeth. Like DeAnn, Elisabeth was self-released. Nearly a year later, Bryan made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. Shortly afterward, he was honorably discharged from the Navy. After his discharge, he put his full efforts into pursuing music.

While his career is just beginning, Bryan has already proved himself to be a prolific songwriter. Earlier this year, he released his major label debut American Heartbreak. Since its release, the 34-track triple album has been devoured by fans, earning Bryan over six million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Keep reading to count down The Boot's top ten Zach Bryan songs, so far.