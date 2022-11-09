The 2022 CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC, and Zac Brown Band is going into the night with one nomination for Vocal Group of the Year.

The band's frontman Zac Brown caught up with Taste of Country's Evan Paul prior to the show, and he said he and the band would be honored to bring home the trophy, but if they don't, they are still winners.

"It would be great, man," he says. "We win every night we go out and play a show. For us, I love having my crew, having my band here. Them being recognized means a lot to me. By myself, I'm just a dude, you know. It really takes all of us to pull this thing off. I would love to win for them, honestly. And if we don't, we get to win every night we go out and play stadiums. We're so blessed."

Brown says he's not just looking forward to the potential award, however: One of his favorite aspects of the annual show is seeing his fellow artists. Brown even shares that he caught up with Music Video of the Year winner Cody Johnson prior to the interview.

"I just caught Cody in the bathroom with his pants down. He waited to wash his hands before he shook my hand, so that was nice of him," Brown jokes. "I'm stoked for Cody, too. I hope he pulls a bunch [of awards] down."

Brown also looked back on CMA Awards ceremonies of the past, including the band's first-ever performance at the 2009 show. They sang Charlie Daniels' classic tune "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," and Brown got an autograph from one of his musical heroes.

"I remember Kris Kristofferson was there, and I remember him standing up when we got done playing," Brown says. "It was a huge moment for me. I got him to sign one of my guitars. There's not many people that I would run up and chase down and try to get him to sign something, but he's one of them."

The 2022 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air on ABC at 8PM on Wednesday, Nov. 9.