Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood Have Recorded a Duet, Say ‘It’s So Good’

After decades in the industry, Trisha Yearwood and Wynonna Judd have finally gotten in the studio together. The pair announced the news at 2023 CMA Fest in Nashville, during a Close-Up Stage session.

"I do want to talk about — since you brought it up — that we have done a little something together in the studio," Yearwood reveals, as Judd slaps her leg in excitement.

"It's so good. I wish we could play it today, but you'll have to wait," Judd tells a disappointed live audience before heeding their feelings with, "I know."

"I think it's coming out in the fall," Yearwood notes. "I think the album's coming out in the fall."

Although the pair didn't go into depth about the song itself, the "Walkaway Joe" singer did share what it was like to work with her longtime friend. The country veterans met at Judd's house to record the track.

"Really the first take was kind of like, 'Ok, that was cool. Do you wanna do it again just because it's fun?'" Yearwood says, adding, "It's so cool to sing with somebody that just makes you elevate your game to another level. It was such a joy. Such a joy to sing with you."

Judd first talked about the possibility of Yearwood joining her on a upcoming song in February.

"Right now, Trisha [Yearwood] and I have talked about wanting to do something," she said at the time. "There is a lot of talk and vibe about right now."

It's a no-brainer to record a duet, as the two have been onstage together multiple times over the years. Recently, Yearwood joined Judd on The Judds: The Final Tour, in addition to Martina McBride and Brandi Carlile.