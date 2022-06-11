Carly Pearce had a major surprise up her sleeve when she took the stage to perform at Nissan Stadium during Day 2 of the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville. Pearce surprised the crowd by bringing out Wynonna Judd, who joined her to perform the Judds classic, "Why Not Me."

Pearce performed her current single, "What He Didn't Do," on Friday night (June 10) before addressing the crowd, recalling that Wynonna was the first concert she had ever attended.

"I’ve always loved all of the music that the Judds made and just feel like it is such a representation of the best of country music," she gushed before admonishing the audience, "Please make welcome Wynonna Judd!"

"Let's go back to the '80s, shall we?" Judd mused as the band began to play the Judds' classic hit, which gave the mother-daughter of Naomi and Wynonna Judd their second No. 1 hit after it was released to country radio in 1984.

Judd delivered a lead vocal considerably different from the younger, cleaner, more radio-oriented performance she gave on the original recording of "Why Not Me," imbuing the song with a bluesy gospel growl that gave it additional power. Pearce blended well with her in singing the harmony parts, and she took the lead on the second verse, putting her own vocal stamp on thre country classic. The performance earned a standing ovation from the surprised audience.

Watch Wynonna Judd join Carly Pearce at CMA Fest in the video below:

Naomi Judd died on April 30, with her daughters attributing her death to her longtime battle with mental illness. Ashley Judd later confirmed that her mother had died from a self-inflicted firearm wound.

Judd died just one day before the Judds were slated for induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the family opted to go forward with the ceremony honoring Judd's musical accomplishments. Pearce performed "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" at the induction ceremony on May 1.

The Judds had announced what was billed as their Final Tour prior to Naomi Judd's death. On May 19, Wynonna Judd announced that she would honor those dates with a slate of special guests. Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood are set to join Judd for the tour, with more guests to be announced.