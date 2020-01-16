7 Women We Want to Hear on Country Radio

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), a tweet from Variety editor, and a reply from a Michigan radio station, made country radio's gender inequality a hot topic on social media. Despite ongoing conversation around the disparity in radio play for the genre's female artists compared to their male counterparts, country's women continue to be put on the back burner.

For a multitude of reasons, the country music industry is dominated by the genre's men, and the charts prove it: On Billboard's year-end Country Airplay chart for 2019, which measures country radio airplay for the full year, there were no solo female artists in the Top 10. Kacey Musgraves, who won Album of the Year at the 2018 CMA Awards and the 2019 ACM Awards, and the all-genre Album of the Year honor at the 2019 Grammy Awards for her 2018 record Golden Hour, remains rarely heard on country radio. Even though Musgraves' project is a critically acclaimed hit, it was almost completely ignored by a majority of country radio stations.

Musgraves isn't the only artist to experience this cycle; her peers are suffering just as much. While artists such as Morris, Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Runaway June, Carly Pearce and a few others are finding mild success at radio, the volume and frequency of airplay they receive doesn't begin to compare to that of their male peers. There's a number of steps that would have to be taken for this to change, but a good place to begin is by naming a few more women we'd like to see earn airplay.