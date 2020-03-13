Country icon Willie Nelson has released "Our Song," a brand-new track from his upcoming album First Rose of Spring. Press play above to listen.

"Our Song" is a stunning love song penned by Chris Stapleton. The track finds the 86-year-old Nelson reflecting on his life, his experiences and those he's loved along the way. It's the second cut released from First Rose of Spring, following the album's title track.

“I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences," Stapleton says in a statement. "For me, it just doesn’t get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote."

Stapleton is a longtime fan of Nelson's, often referencing him as a direct influence. He also covered Nelson's 1982 track “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” on his critically acclaimed 2017 record From A Room, Volume 1. In fact, Nelson and Stapleton were scheduled to co-headline the first-ever concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday (March 14), as part of Stapleton's 2020 All-American Road Show Tour, but that date is being rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Other performances that have been postponed include Nelson's appearance at Luck Reunion, a festival held at his Luck, Texas, ranch, on March 19, and a March 15 show at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla. Nelson's First Rose of Spring album is due out on April 24.