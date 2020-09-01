Willie Nelson's annual benefit concert for farmworkers, Farm Aid, will still take place in 2020, albeit virtually. The lineup has been announced for the 35th anniversary edition of the charitable event perennially directed by Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews.

This year's concert is called Farm Aid 2020 on the Road. The festival's virtual roster includes country music artists such as Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson and Margo Price; on top of that, performances from Nelson, Mellencamp, Young and Matthews will also be a part of the event.

Other artists scheduled to play include Bonnie Raitt with Boz Scaggs, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Jack Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Nathaniel Rateliff, Particle Kid, the Record Company, Valerie June and the War & Treaty. See the full lineup below:

Farm Aid 2020 will take place by way of a three-hour livestream, to be viewed from the comfort of home, on Sept. 26 beginning at 8PM ET. Additional artists will be added to the lineup before the show, with updates available on FarmAid.org and on social media.

During Farm Aid 2020, Nelson and company won't be shying away from the circumstances preventing the event from being held publicly; in fact, the county music legend says he'll use the opportunity to shine a light on the importance of farms during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

"This pandemic and so many other challenges have revealed how essential family farmers and ranchers are to the future of our planet," Nelson explains, per Billboard. "Farm Aid 2020 is going to give the whole country a chance to learn about the important work of farmers and how they're contributing to our well-being."

The Farm Aid 2020 on the Road livestream is free and will available by way of the organization's website and Farm Aid's YouTube channel, on AXS TV and elsewhere.

