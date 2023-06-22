At 90 years old, It may be hard to believe that Willie Nelson hasn't completely crossed off his musical bucket list, but the country legend is about to check off another career achievement.

On Sept. 15, Nelson will release his first bluegrass album, marking his 151st studio album overall.

Appropriately titled Bluegrass, the Buddy Cannon-produced project features twelve reimagined self-penned tracks recorded with an all-star ensemble of musicians, including Union Station band member and mandolinist Dan Tyminski and harmonica master Mickey Raphael. Cannon, his daughter, Melonie Cannon and Wyatt Beard also provide backing vocals on the record.

Nelson is giving fans a first taste of what's to come from Bluegrass with his new version of the lonesome tune "You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago."

The release of Bluegrass adds to Nelson's already busy 2023 calendar. In the coming months, the beloved singer-songwriter is set to be officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In November, he'll release his new book Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs, which gives new insight behind the inspiration and lyrics of 160 of his favorite songs.

Friday (June 23), he'll hit the road again to kickoff the 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which features support from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Margo Price, Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Trampled by Turtles and many more.

Willie Nelson's Bluegrass Tracklist:

1. "No Love Around"

2. "Somebody Pick Up My Pieces"

3. " Good Hearted Woman" (co-written with Waylon Jennings)

4. "Sad Songs and Waltzes"

5. "Home Motel"

6. "You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago"

7. "Yesterday's Wine"

8. "Bloody Mary Morning"

9. "Slow Down Old World"

10. "Still Is Still Moving to Me"

11. "On the Road Again"

12. "Man With the Blues"