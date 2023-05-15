Willie Nelson Reflects on His Incredible Songwriting Career in Revealing New Book

Willie Nelson will take readers on a deep dive into the stories behind some of his most famous and beloved songs with his upcoming book.

Written by Nelson with David Ritz and award-winning musician Mickey Raphael, Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs Written is set for release on Oct. 31, 2023, just days before his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The project will spotlight 160 songs from throughout his career, from trademark hits to lesser-known deep cuts. Nelson will share intimate stories connected to each song, along with impactful moments shared with friends and collaborators, including Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Ray Charles and more.

Fans will also hear new tidbits related to the legacy of his trusty guitar, nicknamed Trigger, and honest reflections on life and all of its ups and downs. Nelson, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday with a star-studded concert celebration, seems ready to reflect on his seven-decade-long career in a brand new way.

Over the years, Nelson has authored multiple books about his life, family and discography. Last year, he shared Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, which took fans through his close relationship with longtime drummer Paul English. In 2020, Nelson also co-authored a revealing memoir with Ritz and his sister, Bobbie, which gave fans an intimate look at their dynamic as siblings and creative collaborators.

Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind My Songs Written will be published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, and available to purchase in hardcover, e-book and audiobook formats.