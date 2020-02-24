Who Is Jenny Tolman? 5 Things You Need to Know

Jenny Tolman emerged onto the country music scene in Nashville at the age of 18, bringing an attention-grabbing throwback sound and style. Her poignant lyrics aren't afraid to do-si-do around tender subjects and call things as they are -- but they can also be incredibly funny.

Tolman premiered her song "Something to Complain About" on The Boot in 2017, and since then, she's honed her honky-tonk sound for 2019's There Goes the Neighborhood, her debut album. Her single "Rock & Roll to My Country Soul" captured the classic country vibe with a side of modern that makes Tolman somebody y'all should watch, while her record's title track introduces a vivid world, "Jennyville," full of true characters.

Tolman's country through and through, too. Here are five things to know about the up-and-coming star.