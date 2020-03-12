Who Is Erin Enderlin? 5 Things You Need to Know

You likely already know who Erin Enderlin is -- you just don't realize it.

A hit songwriter, Enderlin released her second solo album, Faulkner County, late in 2019. The record is the culmination of Enderlin's year-long experimental EP project, which highlighted her interest in writing from characters' perspectives.

In her native state, Enderlin was named the 2019 Female Vocalist of the Year at the Arkansas Country Music Awards. In Music City, she was runner-up to Jason Isbell as Best Singer-Songwriter of 2018 in the Nashville Scene.

They say Nashville is a 10-year town, but 2020 is Enderlin's 19th year there, and it's shaping up to be a great one. Read on to learn more about the rising star.