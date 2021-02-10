Who Is Ashland Craft? 5 Things You Need to Know

From the moment Ashland Craft’s voice starts coming through your speakers, you’ll gravitate to the lyrics she’s singing. The South Carolina native is currently signed to Big Loud Records and already has a host of spirited country songs in her catalog: for example, her current single, “Two Wildflowers and a Box of Wine,” and the powerful “Trainwreck.”

Craft is known for her Top 10 placement on NBC’s The Voice during the show's 13th season in 2017, but now, she’s carving out her own path as an artist in Nashville as she works on her major-label debut project. It’s clear already, though, that her music is meant to light a fire under whomever is listening, and that she has the personality to go with that mission.

Keep reading to learn more about one of country music’s brightest young singer-songwriters: her collaborators, her time onstage before The Voice and her musical inspirations.