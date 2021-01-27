Ashland Craft's "Two Wildflowers and a Box of Wine" asks for a slowdown: Over a blues-influenced beat, she invites her significant other to spend a little time away from it all, reconnecting over a couple of Dixie cups filled with wine.

"We need a little slowin' down to get this uptight unwound," Craft sings. "I'll be all yours and you can be all mine / Just two wildflowers and a box of wine."

Craft co-wrote "Two Wildflowers and a Box of Wine" with Rob Snyder and Jonathan Singleton, the latter of whom suggested the title as an idea for a song. At first, Craft recalls, it wasn't totally apparent what the track would be about, but as they got to work, the song's message became clear.

Below, Craft shares the story behind "Two Wildflowers and a Box of Wine" in her own words.

We wrote it -- it's honestly been over a year ago -- back in 2019. I wrote it with Rob Snyder and Jonathan Singleton. Jonathan's actually the one that brought the song in -- or the title in -- and I was like, "I don't know what that's gonna be yet," but, literally, [based only on] the title itself, I could just see the music video in my head, and for me, that's such a huge component when I'm writing songs, to be able to see the full image.

When we were writing it, we didn't really know which direction to go with it, but then I kind of envisioned two wildflowers and a box of wine, and I was like, "Well, what if the two wildflowers are the two people" -- young lovers or whatever we want to call it: just two wild-at-heart people, looking for a little slowdown in their life ...

I think we can all relate in the sense of life getting super, super fast, and you honestly get lost in the dust sometimes, and we wanted to write a song about getting away from all of that and just taking a minute, even if it's just for a night, of getting back to the basics of life, and going out to a field to drink wine and reconnect with yourself and each other, and just enjoy each other's company outside of everything else, all the other craziness going on ...

I think it's a song and a message that hasn't really been portrayed in a while, and I was excited to get that take on it ... I'm so excited about this song, I think mainly because it's so real, and it talks about real-life stuff, and I think we all need a break sometimes ...

It's very relatable, I feel like ... I'm excited to show the guys and the girls that we've got women out here, too, that are just as tired of being broke and stuff as the guys. I just wanted to say that in a different way that girls haven't really said it before.

