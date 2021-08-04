Whitney Rose's July trip to Montana included a Colter Wall set, hang time with Emmylou Harris and ... drinks with mermaids?! The singer-songwriter really made the most of her time at the 2021 Under the Big Sky Festival.

Rose was one of more than three dozen artists who played the Whitefish, Mont.-based festival on July 16-18. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit headlined on Saturday (July 17) — the day Rose performed — but in addition to Isbell, Rose, Wall and Harris, the event also included sets from Billy Strings, Jade Bird, Orville Peck, Brothers Osborne and Tyler Childers, among others.

Keep reading to see behind-the-scenes pictures from Rose's day at Under the Big Sky Fest. The Prince Edward Island, Canada-born artist released her newest album, We Still Go to Rodeos, in April of 2020. She now resides in Austin, Texas, and has three other albums and an EP in her repertoire.

The Under the Big Sky Festival launched in Summer 2019, making the 2021 festival the second iteration of the event, after a COVID-19-induced cancellation in 2020. More information about the festival is available at UnderTheBigSkyFest.com.

