What Is Country Music? For Danielle Bradbery, It’s Carrie Underwood

Danielle Bradbery has always been open and experimental when it comes to her brand of country music, dating back to her days as a champion on the televised singing competition The Voice. Her three-song tribute project, Yours Truly: 2018, covers some of her favorite hits from its titular year, including songs by Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Kacey Musgraves.

In late 2019, Bradbery expanded her reach even further, contributing the pop-infused "Blackout" to the latest iteration of Charlie's Angels. On the carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards, the singer explained to The Boot that she often feels honored to represent country music in all-genre venues, saying, "I feel like in some ways I've been a representation of country. I've been in situations where I'm the only country artist in a room, or in a performance, and that's been really cool."

Still, like any artist who grew up loving the genre, Bradbery has a powerful memory or two that sums up exactly what country means to her. Read on as Bradbery recalls the moment in her life that encapsulated her love of country music.

Ooh, country music in a memory ... well, I got to meet Carrie Underwood. She is one of my inspirations and always has been. I mean, way back before [I was on] The Voice, I sang to all her songs.

And meeting her?! It usually takes a minute for me to get starstruck, and for her, I actually had tears in my eyes. I was like, "Wow, you're amazing!" So that was an incredible experience.

