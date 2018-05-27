Watch Dierks Bentley, Midland, Sugarland and More Live From Country 500

On Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-27), some of country music's best and brightest are taking over Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla., for three days of live performances at the 2018 Country 500 festival -- and, no matter where you are, The Boot has your ticket to the fest. All weekend long, we'll be livestreaming sets from the big event's two stages, thanks to our friends at LiveXLive.

Sunday (May 27), the final day of the 2018 Country 500 festival, will feature sets from Brandy Clark, Colt Ford and Sugarland. The duo has new music coming soon, so perhaps there are some new songs to be heard live?

Country 500 2018 began on Friday afternoon (May 25), when Randy Houser, Lindsay Ell and more performed before Dierks Bentley headlined to close out Day 1 of Country 500 2018. On Saturday (May 26), readers could stream performances from Midland, Jimmie Allen and one of The Boot's 2018 Artists to Watch, Dylan Schneider.

No matter where you're spending your Memorial Day Weekend, tune in to the Country 500 festivities using the livestream player above. In addition to the big performances, Ania Hammar from our partner website Taste of Country will be taking fans behind the scenes all weekend long -- and if we know her, we know she'll show you all the cool stuff!

You can also follow along with all of the Country 500 fun on social media: James Barker Band, Jimmie Allen and Runaway June will be taking over The Boot's Instagram Stories feed throughout the three days. They'll be giving readers a peek at their time at the festival as they get ready for their performances and hang out on the fest grounds.