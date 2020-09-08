Vince Gill fits right in as a member of the Eagles, as he demonstrates on a new track that the iconic group has released. Gill takes over lead vocals for the 1975 classic "Lyin' Eyes," which the Eagles have shared in advance of the release of their new live album, Live From the Forum MMXVIII.

Gill's warm voice is a perfect replacement for Glenn Frey's earnest vocal delivery on "Lyin' Eyes," which emphasized strong storytelling narrative over showing off vocally. The country music icon fits effortlessly into the Eagles' majestic vocal harmony arrangements on the song, which gave the groundbreaking country-rock group their only true hit country single when it was released as the second single from One of These Nights in August of 1975.

"Lyin' Eyes" was a crossover hit for the Eagles, reaching No. 2 on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 8 on the Hot Country Singles chart. It went on to win a Grammy for Best Pop Performance By a Group.

Gill surprised fans and the music world when he joined the Eagles in 2017, making his debut with the group on July 15 of that year, in a new lineup that also included Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey. Gill and Deacon Frey took the stage at Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles alongside classic-era band members Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh for the Eagles' first-ever concert performance without Glenn Frey, who died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Gill and Deacon Frey have toured with the Eagles ever since, and both of them make their recorded debuts with the group on the upcoming live package, which is set for release on Oct. 16 on vinyl, CD, Blu-ray and DVD. The 26 live tracks draw from three shows the Eagles played at the Forum in Los Angeles in September of 2018.

In an interview with Taste of Country in 2017, Gill confessed that his participation in the Eagles is bittersweet: "Just gratitude that I was the guy they decided would work," Gill replied when asked what he would take away from his time with the legendary group. "Just that. Because Glenn was a great friend, and in my heart of hearts I wish I wasn’t doing it. That would mean Glenn would still be around, but life is what it is and you just go do what you can do because of what happens. Those songs deserve to live on as long as they can."

Live From the Forum MMXVIII is currently available for pre-order via the Eagles' official online store.

