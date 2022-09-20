Country music showed up in force at CMT Giants: Vince Gill, which aired on Friday, Sept. 16. The Country Music Hall of Famer was honored with stories and performances from his family and standouts in the industry. The night could not be complete, however, without the man himself taking the stage.

Gill captivated the audience with his reflective song "I Gave You Everything I Had." The performance felt like a love letter to everyone in his life, both personally and professionally. It was the perfect topper to a night filled with music and memories.

Gill has performed the song at various shows this year, and during one performance, he talked about how his times of reflection have changed as time has passed.

"You get to that point where you realize you probably don't have as much time left as you've been here," he said at the time. "That's a weird one, when that needle finally tips to the other side."

Several country artists were on hand to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter: Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, Cody Johnson and more each had a moment to sing one of Gill's beloved songs. Carrie Underwood brought Gill to tears with her striking rendition of "Go Rest High on That Mountain."

Gill was accompanied by his daughters, Corrina and Jennifer, at the event — his wife and fellow singer, Amy Grant, was absent, as she is still recovering from her injuries after a bicycle accident. During his red carpet interview, Gill remarked that she was "torn" up about missing the event, but they had determined it was better for her to be home resting.