Tim McGraw and Little Big Town will pay tribute to the essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in a TV special hosted by the Recording Academy. United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes will bring together the two country acts and a list of major public figures.

In addition to McGraw and LBT, Oprah Winfrey, Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and many others will be honoring the selfless workers putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus outbreak. Hosted by Harry Connick Jr., the special will follow the beloved singer and his daughter, filmmaker Georgia Connick, as they travel across the country from their Connecticut home to a final stop in his native New Orleans, La., listening to the stories and thanking essential workers along the way, including those working in healthcare, law enforcement, trucking and more.

McGraw and LBT will perform during the two-hour special alongside a diverse roster of artists including John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Dave Matthews and Cyndi Lauper. Connick Jr., will also perform, joining forces with Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas at famous sites in his home city.

United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes will air on June 21 on CBS at 8PM ET. The event will benefit a variety of organizations that support vulnerable communities during the pandemic, such as the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was instituted to help members of the music industry who have lost work; No Kid Hungry, which provides meals to children in need; and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, which offers music programs for underserved youth.