Trisha Yearwood, the Judds, Kelly Clarkson Among Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021

Trisha Yearwood, the Judds and Kelly Clarkson will all receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. The three country acts are among more than two dozen actors, artists and radio personalities who will be added to the landmark next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Hollywood Walk of Fame, announced its newest class of inductees on Thursday (June 18). Honorees are selected annually by a panel of previous Walk of Fame inductees and approved the Chamber's board of directors, in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre / Live Performance, Recording and Radio.

“The panel has done an exemplary job in choosing very talented people," says Ellen K, a radio personality and the chair of the Hollywood Walk of Fame selection panel (quote via Variety). "We can’t wait to see each and every honoree’s face as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history as we unveil their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

In addition to Clarkson, the Judds and Yearwood, the new Recording category Hollywood Walk of Fame inductees are the R&B / soul group the Chi-Lites, rapper and hip-hop icon Missy Elliott, Mexican singer and songwriter Ana Gabriel, rock band Jefferson Airplane, "American Pie" singer Don McLean, hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and saxophone player Charlie Parker, who will be receiving his award posthumously.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Five-time GRAMMY®, nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award-winning iconic duo, The Judds, will receive a star on the world's most famous walkway, The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Many years ago before moving to Nashville, we lived in Hollywood. It was a very hard time. I could barely pay the rent and keep food on the table for [daughters] Ashley [Judd, now an actor], Wynonna and myself. Walking down Hollywood Boulevard and seeing those stars under my feet, it just never occurred to me that our names would one day be on a star with all of those famous people," says Naomi Judd in a press release. "It’s surreal to even imagine it now. I’m thrilled that we have been given such amazing recognition."

Adds Wynonna Judd, "After 37 years, I still find myself amazed! What a journey it has been so far. Thankful to still be included."

Other 2021 Hollywood Walk of Fame include actors Don Cheadle, Zac Efron, Shia LaBoeuf and Naomi Watts in the Motion Pictures category; Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Laura Linney and Christian Slater in the Television category; Sarah Brightman, the late Luciano Pavarotti and the late August Wilson in the Live Theatre / Live Performance category; and Big Boy in the Radio category.

Each new Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee will be honored during a star unveiling ceremony in Hollywood sometime in 2021. Dates for those events have not yet been set.

