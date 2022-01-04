After previously announcing a string of acoustic dates early on in 2022, Travis Tritt is expanding his live show plans. The singer will embark on his Set in Stone Tour in mid-March.

The trek takes its name from Tritt's Set in Stone album, which came out in February 2021 and is the singer's first full-length release in 14 years. Beginning in Orange Beach, Ala., and wrapping with a May 1 stop in Jacksonville, Fla., the run will take the singer to cities throughout the South and Midwest, along with his band. That's one big difference between the Set in Stone Tour and Tritt's planned January tour dates, the latter of which will feature Tritt and his acoustic guitar without a backing band behind them.

During the last months of 2021, Tritt made some changes to his show calendar to adhere to his stance regarding COVID-19 vaccination policies. The singer has long spoken out against vaccination or COVID-19 testing mandates, and as a result, he cancelled four concerts because they were at venues that required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Tickets for both the solo acoustic shows and the Set in Stone Tour dates are on sale now via Tritt's website.

Travis Tritt's 2022 Set in Stone Tour Dates:

March 11 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

March 12 -- Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium (on-sale now)

March 18 -- Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (on-sale now)

March 19 -- Hagerstown, MD @ The Maryland Theatre (on-sale now)

March 25 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

March 26 -- North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center (on-sale now)

March 31 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Apr. 1 -- Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center

Apr. 2 -- Robinsonville, Miss. @ Gold Strike Millennium Theatre

Apr. 9 -- Cocoa, Fla. @ Cocoa Riverfront Park

Apr. 10 -- Ormond Beach, Fla. @ The Pavilion at Destination Daytona

Apr. 14 -- Topeka, Kan. @ Topeka Performing Arts Center (on-sale date - 1/14)

Apr. 15 -- Wichita, Kan. @ Century II Performing Arts Center

Apr. 16 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts (on-sale date - 1/14)

Apr. 22 -- Dalton, Ga. @ Dalton Convention Center (on-sale now)

Apr. 23 -- Peachtree City, Ga. @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

May 1 -- Jacksonville, Fla. – Florida Theatre