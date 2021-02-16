Tracy Lawrence Announces Career-Spanning ‘Hindsight 2020′ Album Collection

Tracy Lawrence fans can expect new music this spring and then two more albums filled with collaborations and his greatest hits later in the year. The singer's Hindsight 2020 collection is a 30-year retrospective set for release across 2021.

On April 23, Lawrence will release Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell, the first of the three Hindsight 2020 albums. Expect new music, with nine of the 10 songs written by the singer himself. The album's title track was released on Feb. 11 and features his signature country-rock drawl over a four-on-the-floor beat and steel guitar. Craig Wiseman helped him finish the song over Zoom, he says.

More new songs will come every two weeks leading up to the album's release. From there he'll pivot to a broader look at his catalog.

Since releasing his debut single "Sticks and Stones" 30 years ago, Lawrence has topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart eight times and had 22 total Top 10 hits. Albums including Alibis, I See It Now and Time Marches On have been RIAA certified gold or platinum. The 53-year-old remains active with new music, a syndicated radio show and several charitable endeavors.

Among Lawrence's other hit songs are "Can't Break It to My Heart," "If the Good Die Young," "If the World Had a Front Porch," "Paint Me a Birmingham" and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are." He was among country music's most dependable radio artists throughout the 1990s.

