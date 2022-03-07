10 Essential Covers of Townes Van Zandt Classics

Townes Van Zandt is often referenced as an example of a "songwriter's songwriter." Judging by the number of country and Americana songwriters who count him as an influence, that is a worthy title for the celebrated Texas talent.

In honor of Van Zandt's would be 78th birthday on March 7, we've rounded up ten of the best covers of some of Van Zandt's most beloved songs. From renditions by his peers Guy Clark and Emmylou Harris to those of the younger generations like Jason Isbell and Erika Wennerstrom, these are covers that every Van Zandt fan needs to hear.