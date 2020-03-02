Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Guy Clark Documentary ‘Without Getting Killed or Caught’

Without Getting Killed or Caught, a new documentary premiering at SXSW 2020, examines the life and career of Guy Clark and the complicated relationships he had with his wife Susanna and fellow Texas singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt.

Narrated by Sissy Spacek, the 95-minute documentary will give viewers new perspective on Clark's experiences, including the years he spent living with both Susanna and Townes in their East Nashville home. The film will examine Clark's personal highs and lows, including the love triangle that existed between the trio of talented songwriters.

"Guy and I were married," a quote from Susanna says in the trailer. "But Townes and I were soulmates."

The film, which is based on a 2016 book of the same name by Tamara Saviano, features rare footage and appearances from Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Rodney Crowell, Steve Earle, Jerry Jeff Walker and more. In the 1970s, Clark's Nashville home became a hub of creative collaborations, regularly hosting young artists like Crowell and Earle who were trying to jumpstart their careers. This was documented as a part of 1981 documentary Heartworn Highways, which features performances from Clark, Van Zandt, Crowell, Charlie Daniels and Steve Earle.

Clark, who passed away at the age of 74 in 2016, is known as one of the most influential folk and country songwriters. His songs have been recorded by dozens of major artists, including Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, John Prine and Emmylou Harris. As a solo artist, he's best known for his songs "L.A. Freeway," "Desperados Waiting for a Train" and "Dublin Blues."