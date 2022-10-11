Starting her career in the early 1960s, Dottie West stormed onto the country music scene and made history. The first woman to win a Grammy Awards trophy, with “Here Comes My Baby,” West went on to record some of the genre’s most popular duets of the decade alongside artists like Jim Reeves.

In the late 1970s, West saw a resurgence in her career thanks to smash-hit duets with Kenny Rogers, and she remained a popular performer until her tragic death in 1991. Take a walk back through country music history with these 10 Dottie West tracks that have stood the test of time: